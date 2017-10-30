FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Bankia expects new strategic plan by Jan or Feb
October 30, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Spain's Bankia expects new strategic plan by Jan or Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia CEO Jose Sevilla:

* Says the bank expects to announce a new strategic plan by next January or February

* Says sees opportunities for Spanish state to reduce its stake in Bankia further by year-end

* Says political uncertainty in Catalonia played a role in postponing further Bankia sale but is optimistic there will be further privatisation before year-end

* Says there is room in the next few years for Bankia to increase its dividend pay-out, but so far it has not been changed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

