April 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankinter Chief Financial Officer, Jacobo Diaz, says:

* STILL EXPECTS A LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN NET INTEREST INCOME BY END OF A “VERY DIFFICULT” 2020

* EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO RISE TO BETWEEN 50 BASIS POINTS TO 70 BPS BY END-2020 FROM 43 BPS AT END-MARCH Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)