FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spain's BBVA says Catalonia impact on deposits immaterial
Sections
Featured
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Health
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 8:58 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Spain's BBVA says Catalonia impact on deposits immaterial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA:

* Says there has been uncertainty among clients due to Catalonia but impact on deposits has not been material

* Says uncertainty over Catalonia should not have a “meaningful” impact on any asset disposal plans

* Says expects similar net interest income trend in Spain in the second half of 2017 as the first half

* Says does not think a break-up of the North American Free Trade Agreement is a real possibility

* Says it is optimistic that the Mexican economy will be strong in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.