March 20 (Reuters) - Spanish Ministry Of Economy:

* SPAIN’S GOVERNMENT AND TELECOMS OPERATORS SIGN AGREEMENT EXTENDING MEASURES TO ENSURE CONNECTIVITY

* COMPANIES COMMIT TO ENSURE CONNECTIVITY, OPERATION CAPABILITIES AND SPEEDY RESPONSE TO INCIDENTS, ESPECIALLY FOR NETWORKS SUPPORTING EMERGENCY SERVICES Source text: bit.ly/2J0ctR5 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)