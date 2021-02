BRIEF-Spain's Merlin Properties expects fall in office occupancy in 2021

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties Chief Executive Ismael Clemente says:

* OUR DIVESTMENT BUDGET WILL BE 150-200 MILLION EUROS IN 2021, NO MORE SO AS NOT TO HURT FIRM’S RETURN ON EQUITY

* WE EXPECT SMALL LOSS IN OFFICE OCCUPATION IN 2021 AS 15% OF OUR CONTRACTS WILL EXPIRE IN THE PERIOD

* WE HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING BBVA OFFICES AS THIS PORTFOLIO WILL BENEFIT FROM REFLATION