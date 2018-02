Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Metrovacesa:

* SAYS IT HAS FIXED ITS IPO PRICE AT 16.5 EUROS ($20.5) PER SHARE

* THAT PRICE IS AT THE BOTTOM OF A REVISED INDICATIVE RANGE OF 16.5 EUROS TO 17 EUROS A SHARE Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8051 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)