January 17, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Spain's NH Hotels expects to beat 2018 EBITDA target of 260 mlns euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s NH Hotels CEO Ramon Aragones:

* Says expects to beat original 2018 core profit (EBITDA) target of 260 million euros ($318 million)

* Says expects dividend to rise to 0.15 euros per share in 2018 from 0.1 euros per share in 2017

* Says expects payout to reach 50 percent of profit by 2019

* Says average daily rate (ADR) for its hotel rooms to rise to above 100 euros this year

* ADR has risen 5.8 percent a year on average over the last four years to 96 euros in September 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8175 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

