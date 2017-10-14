FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Prisa to increase capital, chairman to leave
October 14, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Spain's Prisa to increase capital, chairman to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Prisa:

* Says will hold shareholders meeting Nov 15 instead of Oct 30

* Says board has agreed to propose shareholders a capital increase worth 550 mln euros consisting of 450 mln euros in cash and 100 mln euros by compensating loans

* Says capital increase is subject to executing capital reduction worth 154 mln euros to offset losses and reaching deal with creditors on restructuring the company’s debt

* Says Chairman Juan Luis Cebrian has proposed to activate succession plan

Further company coverage: PRS.MC (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
