BRIEF-Spain's Prisa to increase capital, chairman to leave

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Prisa:

* Says will hold shareholders meeting Nov 15 instead of Oct 30

* Says board has agreed to propose shareholders a capital increase worth 550 mln euros consisting of 450 mln euros in cash and 100 mln euros by compensating loans

* Says capital increase is subject to executing capital reduction worth 154 mln euros to offset losses and reaching deal with creditors on restructuring the company’s debt

* Says Chairman Juan Luis Cebrian has proposed to activate succession plan

