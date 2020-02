Feb 11 (Reuters) - Spanjaard Ltd:

* JSE: SPA - RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

* SPANJAARD LTD - PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS INC HAVE RESIGNED AS AUDITORS OF COMPANY

* SPANJAARD- PWC'S REASONS FOR RESIGNATION IS THEY BELIEVED THEY COULD NOT ADEQUATELY MITIGATE AUDIT RISK PURSUANT TO AGM, OTHER DEVELOPMENTS