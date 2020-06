June 30 (Reuters) - Spanjaard Ltd:

* SPANJAARD LTD - EPS AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS NOW EXPECTED TO REFLECT EARNINGS OF 26.1 CENTS AND 27.5 CENTS RESPECTIVELY FOR YEAR

* SPANJAARD - EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS NOW EXPECTED TO REFLECT EARNINGS OF 26.1 CENTS AND 27.5 CENTS RESPECTIVELY FOR YEAR