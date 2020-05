BRIEF-SPAR Group Says High Levels Of Uncertainty Expected To Remain Across All Its Markets

May 21 (Reuters) - SPAR Group Ltd:

* JSE: SPP - UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* SPAR GROUP LTD - INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 200 CENTS

* SPAR GROUP LTD - HIGH LEVELS OF UNCERTAINTY ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ACROSS ALL OUR MARKETS

* SPAR GROUP LTD - STRONG GROWTH IN TURNOVER, INCREASING BY 10.1% TO R59.7 BILLION FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020

* SPAR GROUP LTD - AT THIS STAGE, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE FULL ECONOMIC OR BUSINESS IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

* SPAR GROUP LTD - OWING TO UNCERTAINTY, BOARD HAS DECLARED A CONSERVATIVE INTERIM DIVIDEND AND WILL CONSIDER ANNUAL DIVIDEND AT YEAR-END

* SPAR GROUP LTD - IN SOUTHERN AFRICA, OUR LIQUOR AND BUILD IT RETAILERS HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STORES

* SPAR GROUP LTD - OUR IRISH BUSINESS HAS SEEN A SEVERE IMPACT ON ITS VALUE CENTRES AND FOODSERVICES BUSINESSES

* SPAR GROUP LTD - WILL CONSIDER ANNUAL DIVIDEND AT YEAR-END, WHEN THERE IS MORE CLARITY

* SPAR GROUP LTD - HY EPS 390.0 CENTS

* SPAR GROUP LTD - HY HEADLINE EPS 408.0 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: