March 21 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S:

* ‍UPGRADES GUIDANCE FOR CORE EARNINGS BEFORE IMPAIRMENT FOR FY 2018 FROM ABOUT DKK 1.2 BILLION TO ABOUT DKK 1.3 BILLION​

* UPGRADES ESTIMATE FOR 2018 PROFIT AFTER TAX FROM AROUND DKK 0.9 BILLION TO AROUND DKK 1.0 BILLION​