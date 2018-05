May 2 (Reuters) - SPAR NORD BANK A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT Q1 2018

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT DKK 367 MILLION VERSUS DKK 398 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 389 MILLION VERSUS DKK 392 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON THE BASIS OF THE OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q1, SPAR NORD RETAINS ITS GUIDANCE