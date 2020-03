BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank Suspends Financial Guidance, Cancels Annual General Meeting

March 19 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S:

* REG-SPAR NORD SUSPENDS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND CANCELS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* SPAR NORD’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO SUSPEND BANK’S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CORE EARNINGS BEFORE IMPAIRMENT IN RANGE OF DKK 900-1,100 MILLION AND A NET PROFIT OF DKK 625-825 MILLION

* IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT EFFECT WHICH SITUATION WITH COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON CUSTOMER ACTIVITY

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IN CONNECTION WITH RELEASE OF ITS INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2020 ON 30 APRIL 2020

* CANCELLATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SPREADING OF COVID-19 TO HAVE IMPACT ON SPAR NORD’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

