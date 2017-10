Sept 27 (Reuters) - SPAR NORD

* INVESTIGATES THE POTENTIAL FOR ISSUING TIER 2 CAPITAL

* THE ISSUE, WHICH WILL BE DENOMINATED IN SEK IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A 10-YEAR TERM WITH AN OPTION FOR SPAR NORD TO REPAY THE BONDS AT PAR 5 YEARS AFTER THE ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)