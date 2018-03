BRIEF-Spar Nord To Sell Its Shares In Valueinvest Asset Management

March 12 (Reuters) - SPAR NORD BANK A/S:

* REG-SPAR NORD TO SELL ITS SHARES IN VALUEINVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A.

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS OF VIAM, INCLUDING SPAR NORD, HAVE TODAY AGREED TO SELL SHARES IN COMPANY TO MACQUARIE​

* ‍SALE TO MACQUARIE WILL PROVIDE SPAR NORD WITH AN INCOME OF APPROX. DKK 150 MILLION​

* ‍AMOUNT IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO AFFECT SPAR NORD’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q2​

* ‍SPAR NORD UPGRADES ITS FORECAST OF CORE EARNINGS BEFORE IMPAIRMENT FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 FROM ABOUT DKK 1.1 BILLION TO ABOUT DKK 1.2 BILLION​

* 2018 ‍NET TAX PROFIT FORECAST WILL BE UPGRADED ACCORDINGLY - TO ABOUT DKK 0.9 BILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)