March 25 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge:

* SPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE RECOMMEND DIVIDEND REDUCTION DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* SPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE - BOARD RECOMMEND REVISING DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM LAST YEAR’S PROFIT FROM 58.6 PER CENT TO 42,6 PER CENT.

* SPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE SAYS NEW DIVIDEND IS RECOMMENDED AT NOK 4.00 PER EQUITY CERTIFICATE.

