April 6 (Reuters) - SPAREBANK 1 SMN:

* TODAY ISSUED NOK 300 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL WITH A PERPETUAL TENOR

* ISSUE HAS A FIRST CALL OPTION 5.25 YEARS FROM SETTLEMENT DATE FOR NOK 300 MILLION

* ISSUE HAS COUPON OF 3 MONTHS NIBOR +3.15 PERCENTAGE POINTS P.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)