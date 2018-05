May 4 (Reuters) - SPAREBANK 1 SMN:

* RECORDED A NET PROFIT OF NOK 466 MILLION IN Q1

* LOSSES ARE DOWN BY ALMOST HALF TO NOK 48M COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME ROSE BY NOK 35M TO NOK 568M COMPARED YOY

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 48 MILLION VERSUS NOK 89 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BANK'S TARGET CET1 RATIO OF 15.0 PER CENT STANDS FIRM