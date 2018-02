Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Smn:

* REG-SPAREBANK 1 SMN : GOOD RESULT PROVIDES HIGHER DIVIDEND

* PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF NOK 4.40.

* RECORDED A PROFIT OF NOK 1,828M IN 2017, AN INCREASE OF NOK 147M OVER PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT: NOK 2,279M (NOK 2,029M AS AT Q4 2016)

* Q4 POST-TAX PROFIT: NOK 1,828M (1,681M)

* Q4 LOAN LOSSES: NOK 341M (516M)