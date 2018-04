April 5 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SMN:

* ‍SEEKING TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL WITH A PERPETUAL TENOR AND FIRST CALL OPTION 5.25 YEARS FROM SETTLEMENT DATE FOR UP TO NOK 300 MILLION​

* ‍MAY OFFER REPURCHASE OF BONDS IN BOND ISSUE MING65 AT 100.59 AND MING68 AT 101.61 WITH SETTLEMENT 18 APRIL 2018 FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO SIZE OF ADDITONAL TIER 1 BOND ISSUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)