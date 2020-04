BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Sr Bank ASA - Q1 Net Impairments On Loans And Financial Liabilities Expected Around Nok 560 mln

April 22 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA:

* SPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK ASA (SRBANK): INCREASED LOAN IMPAIRMENTS AND REDUCED

* SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA - MARKED DOWNTURN IN ACTIVITY HAS RESULTED IN UNCERTAINTY AND WEAKER PROFITABILITY FOR MANY OF OUR CUSTOMERS.

* SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA - HIGHER IMPAIRMENTS ARE A RESULT OF CHANGED MARKET CONDITIONS FOR OFFSHORE RELATED ACTIVITIES,

* SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA - GROUP’S NET IMPAIRMENTS ON LOANS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND NOK 560 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020

* SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA - THERE HAS ALSO BEEN A NEED TO INCREASE IFRS 9 PROVISIONS.

* SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA - Q1 NET INCOME FROM FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND NOK - 30 MILLION.

* SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA - EQUITY AFTER TAX FOR QUARTER, IS EXPECTED TO END UP IN RANGE OF 3% TO 4%.