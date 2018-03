March 19 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Sr Bank Asa:

* SPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK ASA (SRBANK)\; PROPOSING A “DROP DOWN” DEMERGER

* ‍PROPOSES TO TRANSFER FIXED PROPERTY, WHERE COMPANY HAS ITS CURRENT HEAD OFFICE TO A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY​

* ‍DROP-DOWN DEMERGER MEANS THAT PROPERTY IS FIRST DEMERGED TO A SUBSIDIARY, BJERGSTED EIENDOM AS​

* ‍IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER BJERGSTED EIENDOM AS IS MERGED WITH SPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK ASAS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, BJERGSTED TERRASSE 1 AS, IN A GROUP MERGER.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)