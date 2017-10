Oct 19 (Reuters) - SPAREBANKEN MORE

* ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO NOK 139 MILLION IN Q3​

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK ‍281​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 271 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍Q3 PROFIT BEFORE LOSSES: NOK 191 MILLION (NOK 197 MILLION)​