Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest:

* STRONG BANKING OPERATIONS LEAD TO GOOD PROFIT PERFORMANCE IN 2017

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT: NOK 463 MILLION (NOK 361 MILL)

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 674 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: NOK 657 MILLION)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT GENERAL MEETING ADOPT A DIVIDEND OF NOK 3.75 (NOK 4.50) PER EQUITY CERTIFICATE