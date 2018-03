March 21 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest:

* ISSUED A NEW TIER 2 BOND OF NOK 370 MILLION, WITH FLOATING RATE

* ‍COUPON IS EQUAL TO 3 MONTHS NIBOR + 1.20 PERCENTAGE POINTS​

* ‍TIER 2 BOND HAS A 10 YEAR MATURITY, WITH FIRST TIME CALL OPTION AFTER 5 YEARS 28 MARCH 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)