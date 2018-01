BRIEF-Spark Energy Announces Buyout Of Verde Earnout Obligations

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc:

* SPARK ENERGY- CO, VERDE ENERGY USA TO TERMINATE EARNOUT PROVISIONS OF PURCHASE.SALE DEAL IN WHICH CO ACQUIRED VERDE‘S OPERATING UNITS IN JULY 2017​

* SPARK ENERGY - THE ‍BUYOUT TRANSACTION PROVIDES FOR LUMP SUM PAYMENT OF ABOUT $6.0 MILLION IN JUNE 2019 IN SUBSTITUTION OF EXISTING EARNOUT OBLIGATIONS​

* SPARK ENERGY INC - ‍WITH BUYOUT OF EARNOUT PROVISION, SPARK MANAGEMENT WILL ASSUME COMPLETE CONTROL OVER VERDE'S OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​