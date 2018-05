May 9 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc:

* SPARK ENERGY, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MILLION VERSUS $196.3 MILLION

* SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY NET LOSS WAS $41.8 MILLION COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF $11.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: