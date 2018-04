BRIEF-Spark Networks FY Net Loss At EUR 5.6 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - SPARK NETWORKS SE:

* LOWERING OUR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY RAISING OUR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* FY REVENUE EUR 85.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS WAS EUR 5.6 MILLION, A EUR 6.3 MILLION DECLINE VERSUS YEAR AGO PERIOD

* EXPECTS $127 - $133 MILLION OF REVENUE AND $13 - $18 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS EUR 6.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE FROM EUR 5.9 MILLION IN YEAR AGO PERIOD