April 16 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd:

* SPARK AND TVNZ TO BRING COVERAGE OF RUGBY WORLD 2019

* HAS SECURED RIGHTS FOR COVERAGE OF RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019 AND OTHER WORLD RUGBY TOURNAMENTS

* TOURNAMENT OFFERED ON PAY TO WATCH BASIS, WITH PACKAGES TO INCLUDE TOURNAMENT PASS & PASSES FOR INDIVIDUAL MATCHES

* WON'T BE RELEASING PRICING DETAILS UNTIL NEXT CALENDAR YEAR BUT INTENDS TO OFFER PRICING OPTIONS TO SUIT DIFFERING BUDGETS