BRIEF-Spark New Zealand Says Reaffirms FY20 EBITDAI Guidance Of NZ$1,100 Mln - NZ$1,120 Mln

April 22 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd:

* REAFFIRMS FY20 EBITDAI GUIDANCE OF NZ$1,100MLN - NZ$1,120MLN

* PROACTIVE MOVES TO MANAGE AND REDUCE COSTS WILL PARTIALLY OFFSET REVENUE IMPACTS IN FY20

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS & BORDER CLOSURES SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED HIGHER-MARGIN MOBILE ROAMING REVENUES

* WILL IMPLEMENT COMPANY-WIDE COST REVIEW AND REPRIORITISATION OF FY21 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* "WE EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE FLOW-ON IMPACTS FROM BROADER ECONOMIC DOWNTURN"