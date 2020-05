May 12 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd:

* WELCOMES SPECTRUM ALLOCATION AND PREPARES FOR 5G ROLLOUT OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* TO BE OFFERED MANAGEMENT RIGHTS TO 60 MHZ OF 3.5 GHZ (OR C BAND) SPECTRUM

* TO SWITCH ON 5G SITES IN MANY CENTRES ACROSS NORTH, SOUTH ISLANDS OVER NEXT YEAR

* KEEN TO WORK WITH GOVERNMENT TO ACCELERATE TIMELINE FOR LONGER-TERM SPECTRUM AUCTION SCHEDULED FOR NOV 2022