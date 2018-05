May 4 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd:

* SPARK TO DIVEST 50% SHARE OF SUBSIDIARY CONNECT 8

* SIGNED CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO SELL 50% OF SHARES IN ITS SUBSIDIARY CONNECT 8 TO ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION COMPANY ELECTRA GROUP

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE BEFORE END OF MAY 2018

* DEAL WILL ALSO SEE CONNECT 8 TAKE FULL OWNERSHIP OF ELECTRA SUBSIDIARY SKY COMMUNICATIONS