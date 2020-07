July 12 (Reuters) -

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UPDATED DATA ON SPK-8011 FROM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN HEMOPHILIA A AT ISTH 2020 VIRTUAL CONGRESS

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS - ALL 14 PARTICIPANTS DEMONSTRATED RAPID CLEARANCE OF VECTOR FROM SEMEN, SERUM, SALIVA, URINE IN 2 WEEKS POST-VECTOR ADMINISTRATION