April 30 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS IRELAND LIMITED - SEC FILING

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CO AGREED TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS - JAZZ WILL PAY CO $110 MILLION FOR PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER UPON CLOSING OF PURCHASE - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2HCWVjZ] Further company coverage: