BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics says NASDAQ halts trading of its common stock

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:
* Spark Therapeutics (once) trading of stock halted as FDA advisory committee reviews investigational gene therapy
* Spark Therapeutics Inc - U.S. FDA’s cellular, tissue and gene therapies advisory committee is meeting today to review LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec)
* Spark Therapeutics Inc - LUXTURNA is under priority review with FDA, with an assigned prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of jan. 12, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: