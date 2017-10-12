FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics says NASDAQ halts trading of its common stock
October 12, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics says NASDAQ halts trading of its common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* Spark Therapeutics (once) trading of stock halted as FDA advisory committee reviews investigational gene therapy

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - U.S. ‍FDA’s cellular, tissue and gene therapies advisory committee is meeting today to review LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec)​

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - ‍LUXTURNA is under priority review with FDA, with an assigned prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date of jan. 12, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

