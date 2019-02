BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics To Be Acquired By Roche For $4.8 Bln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - ROCHE TO ACQUIRE SPARK THERAPEUTICS FOR $114.50 PER SHARE REPRESENTING A TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF $4.8 BILLION

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - SPARK THERAPEUTICS WILL CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS IN PHILADELPHIA AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY WITHIN ROCHE GROUP

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH SPARK AND ROCHE

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - ROCHE WILL PROMPTLY COMMENCE A TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF SPARK'S STOCK