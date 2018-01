Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sparkle Roll Group Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED MOU IN RESPECT OF A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF A PROPERTY HOLDING COMPANY​

* TO ‍PAY A REFUNDABLE AMOUNT OF RMB20 MILLION​

* ENTERED MOU WITH QI JIAN HONG AND BEIJING WENFU HENGYE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TARGET CO

* CONSIDERATION FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION SHALL BE NO LESS THAN RMB624.86 MILLION