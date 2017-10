Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sparkle Roll Group Ltd

* Refers to judgment of a litigation involving Tianjin Xin Chang Tai Fu Trading Development Limited

* On 29 Sep, unit TJXC filed appeal application to First Intermediate People’s Court Of Tianjin city against judgment

* Company is currently assessing impact of judgment on group’s financial results and position at this stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)