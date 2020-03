BRIEF-Sparta AG Expects Positive Effect On Equity

March 24 (Reuters) - Sparta AG:

* DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WILL TERMINATE ALL 566,819 SERIES D PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES AT THE END OF THE 2022 CALENDAR YEAR.

* PROFIT PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATE CONCERNED IS CURRENTLY THE SECOND LARGEST ASSET ITEM AT SPARTA AG

* REPURCHASE IS LIKELY TO RESULT IN A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SPARTA AG’S EQUITY OR NAVN IN THREE YEARS AT THE LATEST IN COMPARISON TO THE KEY FIGURES PUBLISHED ON MARCH 18, 2020

* POSITIVE EFFECT ON EQUITY OR NAV (BEFORE TAXES) IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROX. 12 MILLION EUROS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)