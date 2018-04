BRIEF-Spartan Energy Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy

April 16 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp:

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH VERMILION ENERGY INC.

* SPARTAN ENERGY - ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BILLION FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS

* SPARTAN ENERGY - UNDER TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, EACH SPARTAN SHARE SHALL BE EXCHANGED FOR 0.1476 COMMON SHARES OF VERMILION

* SPARTAN ENERGY - SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE)

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP - PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP - SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO IMPLIES A VALUE OF $6.50 PER SPARTAN SHARE BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF VERMILION SHARES OF $44.04 ON APRIL 13

* SPARTAN ENERGY - PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MILLION WILL BE PAYABLE BY SPARTAN IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

* SPARTAN ENERGY - ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MILLION WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES