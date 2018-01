Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp:

* ANNOUNCES 2018 CORPORATE BUDGET AND GUIDANCE

* FOR 2018, SPARTAN‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A TOTAL DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL BUDGET OF $183 MILLION

* EXPECT TO GENERATE FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $267 MILLION IN 2018

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION 23,400 BOE/D

* - SEES 2018 BASIC FFO PER SHARE $1.51