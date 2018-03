March 15 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp:

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SPARTAN ENERGY - HAS AUTHORIZED CO TO BUY FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP - QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* SPARTAN ENERGY - QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 22,635 BOE/D VERSUS 15,750 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: