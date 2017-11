Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp:

* Announces third quarter financial and operating results

* Qtrly average production of 22,630 boe/d (91 percent oil and liquids), an 82 percent increase (14 percent per share) over Q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍average production of 22,630 boe/d, representing an 82 percent increase​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted funds flow from operations $0.22 per diluted share​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: