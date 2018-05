May 10 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp:

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP - ACHIEVED AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 22,736 BOE/D IN QUARTER, COMPRISED OF 91% OIL AND LIQUIDS, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 6%

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.35 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.76