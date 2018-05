BRIEF-Spartan Motors Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.12

May 3 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc:

* Q1 SALES $173 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $171.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $790.0 - $815.0 MILLION, UNCHANGED

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 - $0.64

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60 - $0.66

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $811.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BACKLOG INCREASED $203.3 MILLION TO $554.6 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $351.3 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017