BRIEF-SpartanNash Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in 39 minutes

BRIEF-SpartanNash Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spartannash Co

* SpartanNash announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $3.31 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* SpartanNash Co - ‍now expects a reported loss from continuing operations of approximately $2.04 to $2.10 per diluted share for 2017​

* SpartanNash Co - ‍now expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $2.06 to $2.12 for 2017​

* Spartannash co - ‍expects capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 to now be in range of $71.0 million to $73.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
