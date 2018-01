Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp:

* SPARTON ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF OUTSIDE DATE UNDER MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ULTRA

* SPARTON CORP - ‍ OUTSIDE DATE UNDER MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ULTRA EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2018​

* SPARTON CORP - ‍EXPECTS THAT BOTH SPARTON AND ULTRA WILL HAVE CERTIFIED COMPLIANCE WITH SECOND REQUESTS ON OR BEFORE FEB 8, 2018​