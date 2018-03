BRIEF-Sparton Announces Termination Of Merger Agreement With Ultra

March 5 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp:

* SPARTON ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ULTRA

* SPARTON CORP - ‍TERMINATION BY SPARTON AND ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC OF THEIR JULY 7, 2017 MERGER AGREEMENT​

* SPARTON CORP - CO& ULTRA UNDERSTAND THAT DOJ INTENDS TO OPEN INVESTIGATION FOR PURPOSES OF EVALUATING PARTIES’ ERAPSCO JV

* SPARTON CORP - ANTICIPATES NAVY WILL ASSIST IN FUNDING CO’S TRANSITION TO INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPING, PRODUCING AND SELLING SONOBUOYS​

* SPARTON CORP - ‍STAFF OF DOJ INFORMED SPARTON AND ULTRA THAT IT INTENDED TO RECOMMEND THAT DOJ BLOCK MERGER​

* SPARTON CORP - DOJ, U.S. NAVY ‍EXPRESSED VIEW EACH OF SPARTON AND ULTRA SHOULD ENHANCE ABILITY TO INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOP, PRODUCE AND SELL SONOBUOYS

* SPARTON CORP - ‍WILL SEEK TO RE-ENGAGE WITH PARTIES THAT PREVIOUSLY EXPRESSED AN INTEREST IN ACQUIRING ALL OR A PART OF CO

* SPARTON CORP - DOJ, NAVY EXPRESSED VIEW THAT OVER TIME CO, ULTRA SHOULD WORK TOWARD ELIMINATION OF USE OF THEIR ERAPSCO JV FOR SONOBUOYS ACTIVITIES​