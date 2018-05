May 7 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp:

* SPARTON CORP - ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014

* SPARTON CORP - UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS REDUCED FROM $125 MILLION TO $120 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rpsrvY)